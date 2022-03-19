Sciencast Management LP Acquires 54,309 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 270.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,309 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 24.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.10. 29,304,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,376,434. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

