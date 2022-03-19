Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

ISRG traded up $7.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,550. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.70 and a 200-day moving average of $328.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

