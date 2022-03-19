Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,842 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dollar General by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 895,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $7.69 on Friday, hitting $229.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,022,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,849. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

