Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 46,265 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000. Duke Energy makes up about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

DUK traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. 4,681,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

