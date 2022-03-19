Sciencast Management LP Buys 18,326 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. 24,931,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,430. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.