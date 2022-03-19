Sciencast Management LP Buys 6,993 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 305.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,026,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 940.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

NYSE SPGI traded up $7.28 on Friday, hitting $409.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,385. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $342.60 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.