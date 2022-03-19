Sciencast Management LP Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,431 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after buying an additional 257,299 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,277,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,054. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

