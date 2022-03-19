Sciencast Management LP Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.42. 3,112,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $168.74 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

