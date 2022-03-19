Sciencast Management LP Has $4.61 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 469.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,199 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sciencast Management LP owned about 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,044,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,102,406. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

