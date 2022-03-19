Sciencast Management LP Invests $3.35 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after acquiring an additional 446,005 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after buying an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,871,000 after buying an additional 1,514,150 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,494,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,122,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,874,000 after buying an additional 698,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,690,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.