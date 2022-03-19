Sciencast Management LP Invests $4.77 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000. Centene accounts for 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Centene by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.74. 4,198,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,581 shares of company stock valued at $765,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.