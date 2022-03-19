Sciencast Management LP Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. 3,759,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,596. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.