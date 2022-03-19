Sciencast Management LP Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,000. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $107.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,771,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

