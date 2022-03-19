Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000. AutoZone accounts for about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,952.75. The stock had a trading volume of 307,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,934.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,856.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,293.05 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,838,293. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

