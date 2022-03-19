Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,459,000 after buying an additional 139,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,389,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.85.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.53. 2,042,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,513. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

