Sciencast Management LP Purchases 8,033 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 185.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,170,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Moody’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $286.14 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

