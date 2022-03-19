Sciencast Management LP Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 9.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Workday by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $13,372,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Workday stock traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,436.00 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.90 and its 200 day moving average is $260.64.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

