Sciencast Management LP Takes $3.49 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 319,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $8,104,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $21,793,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 46.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 84,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.65 and a 200 day moving average of $154.77. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

