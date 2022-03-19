Sciencast Management LP Takes $4.79 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,000. Progressive accounts for 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 69.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 69.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 190.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,793 shares of company stock worth $1,555,459. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

PGR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.22. 3,865,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

