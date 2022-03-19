Sciencast Management LP Takes $5.21 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000. Royal Caribbean Group comprises 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

NYSE:RCL traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. 4,145,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

