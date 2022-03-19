Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $157.17. 2,590,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $157.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

