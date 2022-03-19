Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
About Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)
