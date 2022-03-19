ScPrime (SCP) Reaches Market Cap of $28.55 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $28.55 million and approximately $11,731.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,423,267 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

