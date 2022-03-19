ScPrime Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,335.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $25.96 million and approximately $11,335.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,415,211 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

