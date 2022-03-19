Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) versus Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Critical Comparison

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) and Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Scully Royalty and Banco Santander-Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander-Chile 22.70% 19.06% 1.18%

Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander-Chile has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Santander-Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scully Royalty and Banco Santander-Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $44.37 million 3.01 $280,000.00 N/A N/A Banco Santander-Chile $3.83 billion 2.73 $1.10 billion $2.12 10.49

Banco Santander-Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Volatility and Risk

Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Scully Royalty and Banco Santander-Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 2 0 2.50

Scully Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 840.89%. Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.91%. Given Scully Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scully Royalty is more favorable than Banco Santander-Chile.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile beats Scully Royalty on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scully Royalty (Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment includes projects in resources and services. The Merkanti Holding segment comprises of regulated specialty trade finance and merchant banking businesses. The All Other segment encompasses corporate and other investments and business interests primarily being business activities in medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Banco Santander-Chile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage. The Middle-market segment serves institutions such as universities, government entities, local and regional governments, and companies engaged in the real estate industry who carry out projects to sell properties to third parties. The Corporate & Investment Banking segment consists of foreign and domestic multinational companies. The Other segment includes the financial management division, which develops global management functions such as managing inflation rate risk, foreign currency gaps, interest rate risk, and liquidity risk. The company was founded on September 7, 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

