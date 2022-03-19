Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will post sales of $91.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $84.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $381.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.60 million to $391.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $417.22 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $430.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

