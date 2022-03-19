Sentinel Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,000.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $131,126.70 and $35,000.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00036410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00107413 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

