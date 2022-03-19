Sentinel (DVPN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $676,602.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $36.92 million and approximately $676,602.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,152,507,548 coins and its circulating supply is 7,483,578,321 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.