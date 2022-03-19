Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.61 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

