Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,863 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Service Co. International worth $29,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 116.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,160 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.83. 1,322,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,195. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.