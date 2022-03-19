SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.61

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and traded as low as $28.05. SGS shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 28,927 shares trading hands.

SGSOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,150.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

