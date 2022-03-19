SharedStake Reaches Market Cap of $4,682.29 (SGT)

SharedStake (SGT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SharedStake has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. SharedStake has a market cap of $4,682.29 and $324.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00045864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.93 or 0.07057390 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,706.21 or 1.00083100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00041412 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

