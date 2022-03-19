SharedStake (SGT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $321.00

SharedStake (SGT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $4,640.58 and $321.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SharedStake has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SharedStake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.45 or 0.06959473 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,822.42 or 0.99731718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041478 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SharedStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SharedStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.