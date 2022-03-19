ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTI. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of SSTI opened at $27.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $324.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 1.30.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Randall Hawks bought 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 847 shares of company stock worth $23,068. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

