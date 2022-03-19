Sib LLC Purchases 149,866 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Sib LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,866 shares during the quarter. FIGS makes up about 3.4% of Sib LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sib LLC owned 0.15% of FIGS worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 19.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

FIGS stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

