Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Stake Cut by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,560 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.17% of Signify Health worth $28,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,923,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 166,217 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 302,278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 256,937 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.29. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $31.91.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

