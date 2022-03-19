SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,900 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.90% of SiTime worth $50,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $3,908,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,496,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

Shares of SITM opened at $238.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 163.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.14. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

