Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 76.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 59.42%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

