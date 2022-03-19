Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.72

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and traded as low as $45.11. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 53,347 shares.

SMFKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.