Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

Snap Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.