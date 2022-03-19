Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.90.
SCGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.66) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.56.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
