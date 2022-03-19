Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.90.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.66) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

