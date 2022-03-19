Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDXAY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

