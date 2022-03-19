SOMESING (SSX) Market Capitalization Tops $115.30 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $115.30 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.30 or 0.06939646 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,794.07 or 0.99692769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00041212 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,162,260 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

