Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 12,822 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

DGRO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 3,056,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,401. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14.

