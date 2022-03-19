Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock remained flat at $$48.72 during trading on Friday. 461,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

