Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after purchasing an additional 682,280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.89. 5,666,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,178,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

