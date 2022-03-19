Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,455 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,980,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,971. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.79 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.89.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

