Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,892,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,920. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.