Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 15,087 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,088,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after buying an additional 34,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $93.73. The stock had a trading volume of 538,699 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

