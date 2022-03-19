Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 446 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,434. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

